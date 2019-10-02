Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.