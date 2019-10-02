Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.