Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|46.70
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 23.47%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
