Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 46.70 N/A -0.80 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 23.47%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust