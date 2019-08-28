Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|57.70
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.40
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
