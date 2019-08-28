Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 57.70 N/A -0.80 0.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.40 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.