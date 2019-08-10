Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Comparing side by side

Both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|61.85
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|20.08
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 26.95%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Summary
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.