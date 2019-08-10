Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Comparing side by side

Both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 61.85 N/A -0.80 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 20.08 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 26.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.