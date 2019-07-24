Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 6.63 N/A -0.39 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 102 7.23 N/A 1.54 67.19

Table 1 highlights Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has an average target price of $68, and a 10.62% upside potential. Meanwhile, SPS Commerce Inc.’s average target price is $115, while its potential upside is 11.26%. Based on the data shown earlier, SPS Commerce Inc. is looking more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.1% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.7% of SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5% are Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -0.15% 0% -3.21% 4.05% 14.81% 7.46% SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. was less bullish than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors SPS Commerce Inc. beats Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.