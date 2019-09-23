Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

This is a contrast between Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 6.07 N/A -0.39 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.41 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Rosetta Stone Inc. has a 0.21 beta and it is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. Its rival Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is $68.33, with potential upside of 23.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92% and 90.2% respectively. 5% are Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. was less bullish than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rosetta Stone Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.