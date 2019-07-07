Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 54 6.52 N/A -0.39 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 84 12.10 N/A 0.76 127.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Paylocity Holding Corporation on the other hand, has 2.06 beta which makes it 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Paylocity Holding Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s upside potential is 14.09% at a $68 consensus target price. On the other hand, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s potential upside is 3.91% and its consensus target price is $105.33. The results provided earlier shows that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. appears more favorable than Paylocity Holding Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.1% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.9% of Paylocity Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 33% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -0.15% 0% -3.21% 4.05% 14.81% 7.46% Paylocity Holding Corporation 1.13% 8.2% 16.98% 51.99% 76.49% 60.57%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. was less bullish than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.