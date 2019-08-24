Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB)

As Application Software businesses, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 56 5.73 N/A -0.39 0.00 MINDBODY Inc. 46,788 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and MINDBODY Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and MINDBODY Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and MINDBODY Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MINDBODY Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.87% and an $67.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of MINDBODY Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.14% are MINDBODY Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats MINDBODY Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.