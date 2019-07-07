Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

This is a contrast between Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 54 6.52 N/A -0.39 0.00 Aware Inc. 4 4.16 N/A 0.09 35.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Aware Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Aware Inc.’s -0.18 beta is the reason why it is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Aware Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.7 and has 14.7 Quick Ratio. Aware Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Aware Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s average target price is $68, while its potential upside is 14.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.1% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares and 32.1% of Aware Inc. shares. 5% are Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Aware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -0.15% 0% -3.21% 4.05% 14.81% 7.46% Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. had bullish trend while Aware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.