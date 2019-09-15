Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Both Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 6.17 N/A -0.39 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 196 12.83 N/A 4.90 41.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.02 shows that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ANSYS Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, ANSYS Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. ANSYS Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and ANSYS Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is $68.33, with potential upside of 21.30%. ANSYS Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $233.25 consensus price target and a 9.96% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is looking more favorable than ANSYS Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and ANSYS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 97.9%. Insiders held roughly 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of ANSYS Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. was less bullish than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors ANSYS Inc. beats Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.