Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 56 5.75 N/A -0.39 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.77 N/A 0.48 67.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.02 beta means Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Synaptics Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated has 3.2 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synaptics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a 33.18% upside potential and an average target price of $70. Competitively the average target price of Synaptics Incorporated is $37, which is potential 5.84% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is looking more favorable than Synaptics Incorporated, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares and 98.6% of Synaptics Incorporated shares. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5%. Competitively, 1.4% are Synaptics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has 17.39% stronger performance while Synaptics Incorporated has -13.52% weaker performance.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.