Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) Comparison side by side

Both Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 6.17 N/A -0.39 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.62 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.'s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, SolarWinds Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

$68.33 is Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 21.30%. Meanwhile, SolarWinds Corporation’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential downside is -6.77%. The results provided earlier shows that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. appears more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 97.1%. About 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. was less bullish than SolarWinds Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors SolarWinds Corporation beats Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.