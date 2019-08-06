Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 56 6.12 N/A -0.39 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 5.34 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.02 beta means Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.38 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$68 is Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 25.11%. On the other hand, Smith Micro Software Inc.’s potential downside is -9.42% and its consensus price target is $5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. seems more appealing than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5% are Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software Inc. has 15.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has weaker performance than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats Smith Micro Software Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.