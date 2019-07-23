Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) Comparison side by side

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 6.61 N/A -0.39 0.00 pdvWireless Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -2.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and pdvWireless Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. pdvWireless Inc.’s 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor pdvWireless Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. pdvWireless Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and pdvWireless Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 pdvWireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is $68, with potential upside of 11.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and pdvWireless Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.1% and 89.6%. Insiders held 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares. Competitively, pdvWireless Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -0.15% 0% -3.21% 4.05% 14.81% 7.46% pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has weaker performance than pdvWireless Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors pdvWireless Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.