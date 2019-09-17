Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has 92% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.70% -2.60% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. N/A 55 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

With consensus target price of $68.33, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a potential upside of 22.57%. The potential upside of the peers is 157.79%. The analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.02 shows that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s competitors beat Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.