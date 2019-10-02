Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 54 1.33 53.43M -0.39 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 5 -1.96 13.91M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 99,757,281.55% -36.7% -2.6% Intellicheck Inc. 297,114,296.09% -30.9% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s current beta is 1.02 and it happens to be 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intellicheck Inc.’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Intellicheck Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 27.13% for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. with consensus target price of $68.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Intellicheck Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 27.2%. About 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. was less bullish than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

Intellicheck Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.