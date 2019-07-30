Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 56 6.72 N/A -0.39 0.00 Appian Corporation 35 11.01 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Appian Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Appian Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Appian Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Appian Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Appian Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

$68 is Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 10.84%. On the other hand, Appian Corporation’s potential downside is -9.82% and its average price target is $36. The information presented earlier suggests that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. looks more robust than Appian Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.1% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares and 55.3% of Appian Corporation shares. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Appian Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -0.15% 0% -3.21% 4.05% 14.81% 7.46% Appian Corporation 1.85% 3.67% -8.08% 31.45% 10.91% 27.85%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Appian Corporation.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats Appian Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.