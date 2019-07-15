Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; Royce Value Trust (RVT) Has 1.76 Sentiment

Analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.’s analysts see 125.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 346,547 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 58 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 33 reduced and sold their equity positions in Royce Value Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 19.96 million shares, up from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Royce Value Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 46 New Position: 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 11,385 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 40 were reported by Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs. Assetmark has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 24,000 are held by Asset One. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 142,830 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 91,895 shares stake. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 103,680 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 59,449 shares or 1% of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 228,294 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). M&T National Bank & Trust Corp owns 4,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Bancorp Of Mellon has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 29,144 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com. Millennium Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 438,792 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Bank of America.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. $1.22 million worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares were sold by Miller Adam L. BURLINGAME HAROLD W also sold $83,582 worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on Friday, January 18.

Royce Value Trust Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. for 402,473 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 277,644 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yakira Capital Management Inc. has 1.06% invested in the company for 268,137 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.91% in the stock. Bulldog Investors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 70,579 shares.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 195,912 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.