Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; Huntsman (HUN) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.’s analysts see 125.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 354,378 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET

Among 7 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Huntsman had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $21 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 13 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of HUN in report on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. Alembic maintained Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Alembic has “Hold” rating and $23 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 15. See Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) latest ratings:

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity. STRYKER DAVID M bought $38,028 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Huntsman Corporation shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 747 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Kornitzer Management Ks holds 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 14,100 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 30,986 shares. Prudential Plc holds 413,200 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested in 156,000 shares. Sir Capital Management Lp owns 817,389 shares. Raymond James Fincl owns 21,769 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 1.26 million shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.06% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Ftb has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Nippon Life Global Americas, a New York-based fund reported 90,160 shares. 138,000 are held by Gamco Invsts Et Al.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 1.04 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Sees Long-Term Adj Effective Tax Rate 23%-25%; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, makes and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.78 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. It has a 26.74 P/E ratio. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorporation accumulated 4,474 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Eagle Asset holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 2.00M shares. Fiera has invested 0.08% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Sei Invests has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 27,414 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,392 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 4,243 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce, Japan-based fund reported 91,895 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research stated it has 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 35,423 shares. Ftb Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 233 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 663,151 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.2% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 1.87 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 13.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.