Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; 22ND Century Group (XXII)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

22ND Century Group Inc (XXII) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 39 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 30 sold and reduced their stakes in 22ND Century Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 23.12 million shares, down from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding 22ND Century Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 18 Increased: 28 New Position: 11.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 0.18% of its portfolio in 22nd Century Group, Inc. for 92,234 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 220,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boston Family Office Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The New Hampshire-based Charter Trust Co has invested 0.02% in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 68,782 shares.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company has market cap of $249.32 million. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 227,879 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Axa stated it has 6,700 shares. 12,400 were accumulated by Mackay Shields. Waddell & Reed Financial invested in 0.02% or 142,830 shares. Asset One Communications accumulated 0.01% or 24,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 34,618 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Invest Gp L P has 0.16% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership owns 3,248 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Management has 22,232 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance accumulated 0.01% or 82,500 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 111,870 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 139,913 shares. Martingale Asset Management L P accumulated 41,825 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.32 million shares. Rgm Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.78M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 13.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.55 million activity. Miller Adam L sold $1.10M worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on Tuesday, January 8. BURLINGAME HAROLD W sold $83,582 worth of stock. $104,520 worth of stock was sold by Weiss Adam J. on Tuesday, January 15.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.