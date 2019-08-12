Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stake Raised by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp; As Barclays Plc (BCS) Stock Value Declined, Segantii Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $9.02 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 276.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 317,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 432,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 115,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 255,359 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 40.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 2.57 million shares traded or 12.67% up from the average. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 26/04/2018 – Barclays PLC 1Q Net Profit, Excluding Litigation and Conduct, GBP1.17B; 06/04/2018 – Conor McGregor has been charged with 3 counts of assault and 1 count of criminal mischief stemming from an incident at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 10/04/2018 – EX-BARCLAYS TRADER’S TRIAL ON EURIBOR FIXING STARTS THIS WEEK; 21/03/2018 – INF: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – INFORMA PLC – AMENDMENT; 19/03/2018 – Activist Investor Takes Major Stake in Barclays; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 19/03/2018 – INF: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – UBM PLC; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 25/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Nomura’s Sandoz to Lead Equities in the Americas

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 134,296 shares to 161,796 shares, valued at $29.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 6.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 2.00 million shares. Weiss Multi reported 75,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Federated Pa holds 0.01% or 93,273 shares in its portfolio. 63,075 are owned by Qs Ltd Liability Corporation. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 41,825 shares. Praesidium Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11.91% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 3.27M shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). The Illinois-based Citadel Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% or 17,900 shares. Ftb reported 233 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 0.02% stake. Telemus Capital Ltd owns 375,704 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ma has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Renaissance Technology Llc holds 612,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York-based Hudson Bay LP has invested 0.31% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 35,450 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,696 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put).

