Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Cut Its Stake by $2.70 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Allen Investment Management Raised Its Position by $7.71 Million as Shares Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.67. About 162,274 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 293.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 60,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 80,709 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 20,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 827,807 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 106,118 shares to 20,467 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J.. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurant Corp (NYSE:DRI) by 2,899 shares to 25,297 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.22 million activity.