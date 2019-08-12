Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shareholder Rgm Capital Cut Holding; Koshinski Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $983,730 as Market Value Declined

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 4,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207,000, down from 4,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 640,944 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 198,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.56 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 255,359 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,396 shares to 28,006 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 199.25 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge has invested 1.36% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jefferies Grp Inc Lc invested in 30,647 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. M&T Bankshares holds 0.03% or 20,262 shares. Strs Ohio has 423,855 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 306,819 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc invested in 0.76% or 14,617 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,987 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks owns 0.62% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 141,425 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.34% or 4,017 shares. 3,546 are owned by Navellier &.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20,500 shares to 650,784 shares, valued at $116.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 468,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 83,290 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 47,556 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 4,572 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 24,300 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 27,200 were reported by Bessemer Inc. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 8,251 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has 242,621 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 663,151 shares. 31,249 were accumulated by Laurion Mngmt Lp. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 40,919 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 26,437 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 27,755 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation accumulated 53,860 shares.