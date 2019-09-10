Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shareholder Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose; Zimmer Partners LP Lowered Its Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $2.10 Million as Stock Price Declined

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 1.27M shares traded or 152.58% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 1.75M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 2.15M shares to 7.36 million shares, valued at $158.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 286,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $456.28 million for 5.06 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 6,084 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Steadfast Cap Limited Partnership holds 3.43% or 5.13 million shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 609 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 334,178 shares. Beach Counsel Pa invested in 1.58% or 329,589 shares. Fmr Lc holds 17.88M shares. Synovus Corp has 306 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 14,971 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 63,992 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.45% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 2.58M shares. 887,500 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Stifel Financial holds 81,380 shares. Hap Trading Limited, New York-based fund reported 51,415 shares.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,209 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $66.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on November, 6. CSOD’s profit will be $15.52M for 49.80 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -345.45% EPS growth.