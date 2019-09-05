Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shareholder Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Position by $9.11 Million; Schwartz Investment Counsel Lifted Its Stake in Copart (CPRT) by $3.60 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 619,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51 million, up from 559,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 266,577 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 4,713 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for September 4, 2019 : PANW, CPRT, MDB, SMAR, VRNT, DSGX, CLDR, PVTL, AVAV, REVG, HOME, PRCP – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Copart (CPRT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Drive Past Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Copart Expands Memphis, Tennessee Location – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Copart (CPRT) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Copart’s (CPRT) Expansion Drive Bolster Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0.05% stake. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma accumulated 1.68 million shares. Vontobel Asset owns 599,541 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. First Republic Mngmt Inc reported 64,574 shares. Principal Group holds 7.40M shares. Massachusetts Ma has invested 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Perkins Coie reported 605 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 22,139 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 55,962 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invests has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Cls Invs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.02% or 112,240 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Cap Management Comm L L C stated it has 1.28% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) by 40,000 shares to 130,500 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 303,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 16,868 shares to 929,917 shares, valued at $163.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talend S A by 323,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Ltd Liability Co has 13,400 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Bessemer Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 27,200 shares. Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership reported 213,546 shares. Rgm Capital Limited Co holds 6.62% or 1.78 million shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 336 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3.20 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 10,659 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 76,899 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Llc holds 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 46,438 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 26,437 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co reported 8,828 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on November, 6. CSOD’s profit will be $16.39 million for 49.34 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -345.45% EPS growth.