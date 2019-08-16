Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $992,790; Nice LTD (NICE) Stock Value Rose While Castleark Management Has Boosted by $553,880 Its Position

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 31,540 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152. About 120,786 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences; 12/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Open Analytics for Daily Account Reviews; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 18,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 332,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24 million, down from 351,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.68. About 108,863 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is eBay (EBAY) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atos and NICE inContact Announce Partnership to Fuel Cloud Adoption for Hundreds of Thousands of Contact Center Agents – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thomson Reuters raises outlook as revenue growth picks up – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NICE Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25,991 shares to 20,453 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 128,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,066 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 40,739 shares to 850,516 shares, valued at $46.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 4,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR).