Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cut Its Position; Pettyjohn Wood & White Continues to Hold Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 1,203 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $367.36. About 3.34 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp analyzed 64,642 shares as the company's stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 368,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.33M, down from 432,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $53.02. About 370,230 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on November, 6. CSOD’s profit will be $16.38 million for 49.09 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -345.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CSOD shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 2.73% more from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 44,319 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Stifel Fincl Corp invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset has invested 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Palisade Management Lc Nj holds 0.86% or 478,639 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 7,305 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 1.51M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Apg Asset Nv invested in 205,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 19,664 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 4.33 million shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 49,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 129,239 shares or 0.02% of the stock. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news: Cornerstone and Beta Program Clients are Redefining Workplace Conversations (October 01, 2019); Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Reports Acquisition of Grovo (November 07, 2018); Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) CEO Adam L Miller Sold $1.5 million of Shares (July 03, 2019); Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD): Is Breakeven Near? (July 24, 2019); Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Announces $150M Stock Buyback (August 22, 2019).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 298,305 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $113.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 37,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,561 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).