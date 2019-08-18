Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Share Value Rose While Praesidium Investment Management Company Decreased by $9.11 Million Its Stake; As Hcp (HCP) Market Value Rose, Global Endowment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $390,600

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 249,485 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 28,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 2.28 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan

