Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Market Value Declined While Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Cut Holding; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding Has Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc analyzed 168,685 shares as the company's stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 138,688 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 5,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,066 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 33,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 1.10 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 137,666 shares to 164,979 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,957 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv has invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Peddock Lc reported 4,169 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 35,500 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc reported 808 shares. 3.21 million are held by Adage Capital Prtn Grp Lc. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mathes Communication Inc has invested 1.59% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fayez Sarofim & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Com reported 5,303 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt reported 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First American Bancorp accumulated 47,208 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Northeast Investment Management invested in 0.15% or 25,562 shares. Moreover, Birch Hill Advsrs Llc has 0.18% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 128,383 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 663,151 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 139,913 shares. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Bluecrest Mngmt Limited has 3,785 shares. Synovus Corp has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 160 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability owns 375,704 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Highland Mngmt LP holds 55,500 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl has 142,830 shares. 22,232 are held by Cap Fund Management Sa. Rhumbline Advisers holds 76,899 shares. Accredited accumulated 4,500 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,101 shares. Ftb holds 233 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 76,389 shares to 4.25 million shares, valued at $163.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,947 shares, and has risen its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).