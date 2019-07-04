Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holding Has Increased by Spark Investment Management Llc; New Oriental Education & Tech Adr (EDU) Share Price Rose While Davis Selected Advisers Has Increased by $18.54 Million Its Holding

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 154.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 108,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 178,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 735,158 shares traded or 59.31% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Adr (EDU) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 205,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944.07 million, up from 10.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in New Oriental Education & Tech Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 472,191 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.65 million activity. $104,520 worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares were sold by Weiss Adam J.. On Friday, January 18 the insider BURLINGAME HAROLD W sold $83,582.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 329,360 shares to 667,640 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 54,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,300 shares, and cut its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 308,641 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prescott Cap Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Profund Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Art Advisors Limited Co invested in 6,129 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 5,914 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp holds 82,320 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 13,400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 74,981 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,913 shares in its portfolio. 42,679 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Lpl Financial stated it has 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp. (NYSE:L) by 136,377 shares to 4.12 million shares, valued at $197.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc. Class A by 19,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,478 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).

