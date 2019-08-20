Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holder Secor Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Stake by $1.90 Million as Stock Price Rose; Dock Street Asset Management Trimmed Amazon (AMZN) Position by $1.57 Million as Stock Declined

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 74.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 35,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 82,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 47,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 69,354 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 883 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95 million, down from 17,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $8.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 07/04/2018 – Surprise! Amazon now sells more than 70 of its own private-label brands; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther has 53,860 shares. Synovus Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.58% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). G2 Invest Prns Ltd Co stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Art Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 6,129 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 12,400 shares. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 31,249 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Secor Advsrs LP holds 0.93% or 82,320 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 3,785 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.04% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.33% or 105,600 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Bessemer Gp holds 0.01% or 27,200 shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 1,033 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 12,602 shares to 15,742 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shanda Asset Mngmt has invested 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). D L Carlson stated it has 5,034 shares. Navellier Incorporated holds 3,660 shares. 2,375 were accumulated by Cognios Limited. Natl Pension Service reported 395,541 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Omers Administration reported 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Saturna Cap Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Tru has 1.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bancorp Hapoalim Bm holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,945 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,642 shares. Mairs Power reported 616 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 11.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 630,248 shares. 6,260 are held by Crossvault Capital Management.