Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holder Rgm Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $10.73 Million; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Market Valuation Declined, Ashfield Capital Partners Raised Its Position

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 24,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 85,183 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 60,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 2.23 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 198,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.56M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 509,679 shares traded or 2.23% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 663,151 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 29,144 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 83,290 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Massachusetts Serv Ma has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 71,318 shares. 404,975 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest. Numerixs Invest Techs owns 4,762 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Axa has 6,700 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 55,500 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 0.08% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 13,583 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 55 shares stake. Hudson Bay Lp owns 432,815 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The holds 35,423 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 14,932 shares to 426,909 shares, valued at $87.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. $1.04 million worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares were sold by Curcio Michael John. Another trade for 45,724 shares valued at $2.17 million was made by Roessner Karl A on Saturday, February 9.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 13,021 shares to 32,715 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,590 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).