Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holder Praesidium Investment Management Company Trimmed Holding by $9.11 Million as Share Value Rose; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Position In Fireeye (FEYE) Was Has Lifted

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 249,485 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 69.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 469,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.19 million, up from 673,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 5.18M shares traded or 42.83% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cornerstone’s Adam Miller Recognized as a 2019 Best CEO for Women – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) CEO Adam L Miller Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cornerstone to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Los Angeles Capital Equity Research Inc has invested 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Moreover, Ameritas Ptnrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 4,572 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 1.29M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0% or 18,256 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 112 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 85,439 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Renaissance Limited reported 0.03% stake. Sei Invs invested in 0.01% or 27,414 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 6,490 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt reported 0.05% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Quantitative Investment Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 13,400 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 211,219 shares. Tensile Capital Management Limited Liability holds 8.6% or 1.12M shares.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 135,808 shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $114.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 76,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Talend S A.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 159,793 shares to 182,307 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 124,854 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial reported 20,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Shapiro Capital Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 13.81M shares. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Metropolitan Life Ins Co reported 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.42 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc owns 702,637 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Advsr has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 33,867 shares. 21,900 were reported by Stonebridge Cap. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 428,604 shares. First Republic invested in 0% or 21,929 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 867,310 shares. 31,316 were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CBS, FEYE, CIEN – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FireEye: Managing Your Risk Appetite – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Tech Stocks That Are Still Worth Your Time (And Money) – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting FEYE Put And Call Options For May 31st – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity names move after CHKP earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.