Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holder Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Cut Position by $9.11 Million; Lafayette Investments Has Decreased Its Holding in Alleghany (Y) by $1.03 Million

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 12,464 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, down from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $12.41 during the last trading session, reaching $750.42. About 71,370 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 255,359 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 35,692 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $170.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Talend S A.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Sempra Energy, Public Storage, Nutanix, Peabody Energy, Cornerstone OnDemand, and VirnetX Holding Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF-A) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cornerstone Awarded Best Corporate Extended Enterprise Learning System by Talented Learning – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals Of The Week: Strong Start For Uber Competitors – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CSOD, IMMU, CVS – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 0% or 1,707 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 186,856 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3,616 shares. Capital Fund Sa invested in 22,232 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 12,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Invest Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 228,294 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 9,058 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 4,572 shares. Vanguard Grp has 5.15 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 35,423 shares. The Minnesota-based Accredited Investors has invested 0.05% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 93,273 shares. 24,523 are held by Legal And General Public Limited Company. Pnc Financial Gru Inc owns 1,033 shares.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) by 3,451 shares to 14,313 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc Sponsored Ad by 5,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,228 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).