Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holder Praesidium Investment Management Company Cut Position by $9.11 Million as Stock Price Declined; Micron Technology (MU) Position Raised by Zwj Investment Counsel Inc

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 423,964 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, up from 409,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 28.13M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 329,142 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,152 shares to 625,947 shares, valued at $154.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 21,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Cornerstone's Adam Miller Recognized as a 2019 Best CEO for Women – Business Wire" on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq" published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Does Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance" on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "5 Strong Midcap Stocks That Offer Value And Growth – Nasdaq" published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,117 shares to 114,103 shares, valued at $32.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 24,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 677,868 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).