Cornerstone Investment Partners Upped Its Fedex (FDX) Position; Bessemer Group Trimmed Its Position in Ameren (AEE) as Stock Price Rose

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 50,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 449,558 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.81M, up from 398,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $149.75. About 792,161 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.04M, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 38,846 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 284,343 shares to 941,887 shares, valued at $102.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 331,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.42 million for 13.52 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) by 148,834 shares to 15,555 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 608,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,740 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

