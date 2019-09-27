Cornerstone Investment Partners Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake; NIKON ORDINARY SHARES (NINOF) Shorts Up By 14.01%

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 19.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 75,442 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 319,326 shares with $55.75M value, down from 394,768 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $167.03. About 1.92M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS

NIKON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NINOF) had an increase of 14.01% in short interest. NINOF’s SI was 752,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.01% from 660,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 3764 days are for NIKON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NINOF)’s short sellers to cover NINOF’s short positions. It closed at $13.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras??interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 13.60% above currents $167.03 stock price. Honeywell International had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18800 target in Friday, July 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) stake by 53,313 shares to 510,458 valued at $73.82 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Booking Holdings Inc. stake by 14,971 shares and now owns 38,115 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.77 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

