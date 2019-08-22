Cornerstone Investment Partners Trimmed By $2.86 Million Its Intel (INTC) Position; Shorts at Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Lowered By 1.03%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) had a decrease of 1.03% in short interest. LPTX’s SI was 1.99M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.03% from 2.01 million shares previously. With 239,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s short sellers to cover LPTX’s short positions. The SI to Leap Therapeutics Inc’s float is 40.35%. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 98,789 shares traded. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has declined 69.79% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTX News: 11/05/2018 – Leap Therapeutics 1Q Loss $10.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leap Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPTX); 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN ENROLLED IN STUDY EVALUATING DKN-01 IN PATIENTS WITH GYNECOLOGICAL CANCERS; 14/03/2018 Leap Therapeutics Provides DKN-01 Program Update and Announces Scientific Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 3% Position in Leap Therapeutics Inc; 11/05/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TOTALED $35.4 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Presents Nonclinical and Clinical Data on DKN-01 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC LPTX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.85

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Intel Corporation (INTC) stake by 35.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 53,913 shares as Intel Corporation (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 96,927 shares with $5.21 million value, down from 150,840 last quarter. Intel Corporation now has $211.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 15.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. The company has market cap of $36.78 million. The Company’s clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 14.32% above currents $47.15 stock price. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, July 26. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 26. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.29B for 9.99 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

