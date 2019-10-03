Cornerstone Investment Partners Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) Decreased by $595,608 as Stock Rose; As Autohome (ATHM) Valuation Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Increased Its Stake

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 11,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.14 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 5.21 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 357,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.19 million, up from 976,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.22. About 608,960 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 46,396 shares to 262,138 shares, valued at $75.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) by 8,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,388 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 11.80 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

