Cornerstone Investment Partners Stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Has Boosted by $7.68 Million; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Lifted Its Stake by $989,460 as Share Value Declined

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 53,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 510,458 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.82M, up from 457,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 663,973 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 24,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 14,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 705,789 shares traded or 32.78% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 19/03/2018 – MILLENNIUM INTL MGMTS REPORTS SHORT IN AMG OF 0.58%: AMF

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,226 shares to 10,193 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Mgmt holds 2,739 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. M&R Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Shell Asset Mngmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 8,537 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Haverford Comm stated it has 2,245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hexavest owns 94 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Fil Limited invested in 2 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Peloton Wealth Strategists has 1.33% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 13,750 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 123 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 5,706 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1,232 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc stated it has 0.08% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

