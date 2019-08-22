Cornerstone Investment Partners Stake in Parker (PH) Has Lifted by $26.85 Million as Stock Declined; Sta Wealth Management Decreased Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $846,660 as Valuation Rose

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 1.31 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video)

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Parker (PH) by 3983.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 156,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 160,931 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62 million, up from 3,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.45. About 509,591 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,717 shares to 82,828 shares, valued at $97.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 9,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,768 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Inv Mngmt has invested 0.55% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Enterprise Fincl Ser owns 79 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 0.03% or 3,384 shares. 2,879 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 21,082 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks accumulated 3,950 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,486 shares. 2,675 were accumulated by Ghp Inv Advsrs. First Personal Finance Ser stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 1,548 are held by Old Dominion Mngmt. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 0.09% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 5,656 shares. Glenmede Communication Na holds 527,019 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 135,341 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd reported 2,849 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,066 shares to 24,789 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 250,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.89 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.