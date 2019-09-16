Cornerstone Investment Partners Raised Parker (PH) Holding by $29.62 Million; Stock Price Declined; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Raised Its Position

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 164.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 203,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 327,378 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.93M, up from 123,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 7.98M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Parker (PH) by 108.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 174,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 335,164 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.98M, up from 160,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $179.04. About 643,939 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,500 shares to 29,656 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 58,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,461 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 46,692 shares to 337,317 shares, valued at $62.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 74,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,176 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

