Cornerstone Investment Partners Position in Citigroup (C) Boosted by $397,792 as Stock Value Rose; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Upped Stake in Carnival (CCL) as Stock Price Declined

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 4.04M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 6,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.15M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 12.16M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table); 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 11,400 shares to 658,325 shares, valued at $81.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 78,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,550 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.