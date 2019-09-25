Cornerstone Investment Partners Lowered Its Cummins (CMI) Stake by $380,646; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) Trimmed by $29.61 Million

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 2,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 10,193 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 12,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $161.7. About 926,906 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 259,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.87M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $127.64. About 2.59M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Beech Hill Advisors accumulated 3,350 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.31% stake. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Llc holds 10,664 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.09% or 14,339 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf owns 13,856 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advisory Grp owns 2,820 shares. Ancora Limited Com owns 85,085 shares. Parsec Incorporated reported 2,935 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt accumulated 135,381 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 3.48% or 282,495 shares in its portfolio. 1,882 are held by Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Company. Delta Asset Limited Liability Co Tn reported 22 shares stake.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.63 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 113,994 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $18.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14M shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 174,233 shares to 335,164 shares, valued at $56.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 50,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS).