Cornerstone Investment Partners Lowered Its American Express Co. (AXP) Stake as Valuation Rose; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Brookside Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 10,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 782,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.57 million, down from 793,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 1.42 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 328,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 276,757 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.98M, down from 604,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $165. About 1.02M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.52 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 355,662 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.11M are owned by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 3,525 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Zweig owns 58,000 shares. 33,088 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv L P. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Factory Mutual Insurance accumulated 0.72% or 375,100 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2.37 million shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Group Inc Ltd Com invested in 20,857 shares. Strategic Financial Svcs stated it has 0.45% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bsw Wealth Prns holds 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1,554 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs invested in 0.97% or 55,900 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Burke Herbert Bancorporation Communications has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 63,468 shares to 457,145 shares, valued at $62.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 21,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,742 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 57,770 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 63,857 shares. Strategic Inc has 2,805 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 26,000 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management. Pitcairn Co invested in 0.11% or 8,841 shares. 7,281 are held by Lee Danner & Bass. Zeke Capital Lc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Westwood Corp Il invested in 3,800 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 11.37 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Mariner Llc holds 36,830 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. United Fincl Advisers Limited Company reported 198,232 shares stake. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 48,981 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Drexel Morgan reported 19,071 shares. Marvin Palmer Assocs has 3.55% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fiduciary Trust reported 125,458 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.96 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

