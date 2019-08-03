Cornerstone Investment Partners Lowered By $715,008 Its Magna International (MGA) Stake; Old National Bancorp Has 1.2 Sentiment

Old National Bancorp (ONB) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 85 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 71 cut down and sold their holdings in Old National Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 109.71 million shares, down from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Old National Bancorp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 57 Increased: 64 New Position: 21.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Magna International Inc (MGA) stake by 1.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 14,896 shares as Magna International Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 1.26M shares with $61.23M value, down from 1.27M last quarter. Magna International Inc now has $15.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 1.02 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF

Among 6 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magna International had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $45 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MGA in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MGA in report on Thursday, March 21 to “Market Perform” rating. As per Sunday, February 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 5.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $506.12M for 7.71 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The firm offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It has a 13.16 P/E ratio. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp for 220,000 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 350,000 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old National Bancorp In has 1.47% invested in the company for 1.71 million shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.44% in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4.95 million shares.

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ONB’s profit will be $58.55 million for 12.60 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 740,501 shares traded or 2.33% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500.