Cornerstone Investment Partners Lifted Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stake by $7.68 Million; Athena Capital Advisors Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $3.28 Million; Share Value Declined

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 53,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 510,458 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.82 million, up from 457,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $143.09. About 679,390 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 60,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 121,967 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68M, down from 182,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,604 shares to 12,834 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 44,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CSCO – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Companies Making Their CEOs Rich – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) Stock Up Ahead of Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, HCA, CI – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12,391 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $84.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 74,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,176 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stanley Black & Decker: A Top Of The Line Industrial Stock – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Dissecting The IPS Worldwide Bankruptcy – Benzinga” published on February 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “STANLEY Access Technologies Introduces New DuraFitâ„¢ Telescoping Automatic Door – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stanley Black & Decker: Buy Its Stock Or Buy Its Tools? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWK) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

