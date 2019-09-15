Cornerstone Investment Partners Lifted Kohl’s (KSS) Stake By $409,135; Ssr Mining (SSRM) Shorts Increased By 0.82%

Ssr Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) had an increase of 0.82% in short interest. SSRM’s SI was 2.81M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.82% from 2.78 million shares previously. With 904,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Ssr Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s short sellers to cover SSRM’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 1.42M shares traded or 9.80% up from the average. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has risen 49.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSRM News: 18/04/2018 – Goldplay Exploration Options San Marcial Project From SSR Mining; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC – 2018 GUIDANCE IS UNCHANGED FROM THAT REPORTED ON JANUARY 15, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SSR Mining Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 2% Position in SSR Mining; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC – CHINCHILLAS PROJECT REMAINS ON TRACK; 14/03/2018 SSR Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – SSR Mining 1Q Rev $97.9M; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC QTRLY ADJ. BASIC SHR $0.05; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC QTRLY BASIC SHR LOSS $0.01

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) stake by 49.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc acquired 8,705 shares as Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 26,388 shares with $1.26 million value, up from 17,683 last quarter. Kohl’s Corporation now has $8.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 2.88M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR

More notable recent SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SSR Mining Announces Closing of SilverCrest Financing – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “17 Trillion Reasons to Own Gold and Silver Stocks Right Now – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Reliance Steel (RS) Up 33% YTD: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Reliance Steel (RS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has a 88.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan.

Among 3 analysts covering SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SSR Mining has $18.7000 highest and $14.7500 lowest target. $16.48’s average target is 15.97% above currents $14.21 stock price. SSR Mining had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of SSRM in report on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) stake by 2,226 shares to 10,193 valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 75,442 shares and now owns 319,326 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About Kohl’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KSS) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s announces C-suite moves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s 12.7% Total Yield Is Very Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Kohl’s Stock Was Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kohl’s Shares Were Gaining Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.