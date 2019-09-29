Cornerstone Investment Partners Lifted Its State Street (STT) Position by $11.53 Million; Salem Capital Management Has Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $330,885

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 205,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.37M, up from 853,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 1.51 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 7,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 159,253 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, down from 166,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 608,810 shares to 2,740 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,037 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $547,995 activity. $353,010 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) was bought by O HANLEY RONALD P on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.