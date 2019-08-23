Cornerstone Investment Partners Lifted By $397,792 Its Citigroup (C) Position; Shorts at Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Lowered By 8.75%

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 0.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc acquired 6,416 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 1.34 million shares with $83.15M value, up from 1.33M last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $144.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 9.34M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 26/03/2018 – Citibank Announces National Digital Banking To Serve Clients Across the U.S; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) had a decrease of 8.75% in short interest. SELB’s SI was 2.40M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.75% from 2.63 million shares previously. With 313,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB)’s short sellers to cover SELB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 59,438 shares traded. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has declined 85.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SELB News: 10/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences: 3-Mo Phase 2 Data Indicate SEL-212 Profile May Provide Better and More Sustained Serum Uric Acid Control, Fewer Flares; 01/05/2018 – Selecta Biosciences Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 14/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SELECTA APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Selecta Group Appoints Gabriel Pirona As CFO; 09/05/2018 – SELECTA BIOSCIENCES REITERATES RUNWAY THROUGH MID-2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Selecta Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SELB); 10/04/2018 – SELECTA BIOSCIENCES -PRESENTS POSITIVE NEW DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2 TRIAL OF SEL-212, IN DEVELOPMENT FOR CHRONIC SEVERE GOUT, AT PANLAR 2018 CONGRESS; 15/03/2018 – SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC – REPORTS YEAR-END 2017 CASH OF $97 MLN AND REITERATES RUNWAY THROUGH MID-2019; 10/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Selecta Biosciences at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 34.56% above currents $63.91 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) stake by 145,695 shares to 164,389 valued at $15.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 175,105 shares and now owns 1.04 million shares. Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth has 12,300 shares. Northeast Consultants has 6,987 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Destination Wealth Management holds 0.66% or 187,483 shares in its portfolio. Central Secs owns 280,000 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. 1,550 were reported by Financial Services Corp. 15,535 are owned by Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 16.05 million shares. Farmers Merchants Invests accumulated 1,869 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.52M were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Btr Cap Mgmt holds 0.73% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 60,825 shares. Alyeska Invest Gp Limited Partnership owns 17,202 shares. Adirondack reported 472 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0.84% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

